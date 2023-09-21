Blink-182 drop two new songs, ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’

Blink-182 have released ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’, two brand new tracks from their long-awaited new album. Check out both below.

Released today (September 21), the new tracks mark the latest singles to be taken from the pop-punk trio’s highly-anticipated new album, ‘One More Time…’, and add to the current whirlwind of announcements the members have been making over the past week.

The first of the newly released singles is the title track of the upcoming LP, which Mark Hoppus previously teased on social media as being “the Mount Rushmore of Blink-182 songs”.

One of the more heartfelt and reflective tracks of their extensive discography, ‘One More Time’ sees the members look back at the emotional journey they’ve been through since forming the band. It also makes nods towards the tough and impactful moments they have each endured, including the cancer diagnosis of Hoppus and tragic plane crash experienced by drummer Travis Barker.

“I wish they told us/ It shouldn’t take a sickness/ Or airplanes falling out the sky,” they sing, leading into the chorus: “Do I have to die to hear you miss me?/ Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?/ I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow/ I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

The track is also accompanied by a reflective music video that pays homage to the different eras the band have been through. Check it out above.

Although the title track was initially teased by Hoppus on TikTok yesterday, Blink have caught fans off-guard with the release of a second new track titled ‘More Than You Know’.

Noticeably more lively than its counterpart, the track hears the three members bring the energy and revisit their signature pop-punk roots. Find the second single below.

The forthcoming album, ‘One More Time…’ was recorded between the band’s reunion tour and produced by Barker. Both new tracks also arrive on the heels of last year’s one-off track ‘Edging’.

The LP will mark the first time the classic Blink line-up – comprising Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Barker – have released a new full-length project together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’.

DeLonge quit Blink-182 in 2015 to focus on extraterrestrial research and his other band, Angels & Airwaves. During that time, Hoppus and Barker released 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

‘One More Time…’ is scheduled for release on October 20 via Colombia. You can pre-order/ pre-save the album here.

In other Blink-182 news, earlier this week it was reported that Tom DeLonge was considering ditching music entirely until he discovered that former Blink-182 bandmate Hoppus had been diagnosed with cancer.

The update was shared during a teaser for the new chat the band have had with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, ahead of the album’s release.

Next month, the band will play various shows in the UK including two slots at London’s O2 Arena, two at the AO Arena in Manchester, and one at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. Find any remaining tickets here.