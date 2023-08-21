Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge suggests US government was right to withhold information about UFOs

Blink-182‘s Tom DeLonge has admitted that the US government may have been right to withhold information about UFOs.

It comes after witnesses and whistleblowers such as former intelligence officer David Grusch and former Navy pilots David Fravor and Ryan Graves testified about seeing aliens in US Congress last month.

At the time the Blink-182 guitarist praised the witnesses writing: “The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES.”

But the guitarist has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on why the government may have withheld information.

He wrote: “I always wondered if it was kept quiet not from us, but from the Others themselves. What if we didn’t want them to know that we knew what they were doing, and it was an epic, scary AF problem. Like the Manhattan Project [research and development of the first nuclear weapons during World War Two], keep the plans secret at all costs, then, when ready….”

In another post he praised people in government for “doing the best they can”.

He added: “Like most when u go down the rabbit hole, I too was ignorant. People in Gov working the real UFO prblm [sic] are patriots, morally sound, and doing the best they can. Some, made errors, worked in an ambiguous lack of oversight. But- What would we each do if we were burdened with this…”

Previously, in 2019, the US Navy confirmed three videos of UFOs that Delonge’s company – To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science – had been made public.

Recently speaking to The Independent about the transparency of UFOs, Delonge said: “Everything that is happening right now is 100 per cent because of To The Stars. I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this … we really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”

Previously speaking to NME, Delonge, who had executively-produced Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigations for The History Channel, also shared: “That’ll include multiple TV series, multiple films and a bunch of stuff people haven’t even seen. It’ll also include the UFO videos that I brought out with The New York Times that were declassified. This is what I’ve been building over the last 10 years.”

Earlier this year, Muse frotman Matt Bellamy also revealed that the guitarist had invited him to go alien hunting.

Elsewhere, Delonge recently teased Blink-182’s upcoming LP – telling fans that it is set to be their “best album” yet.