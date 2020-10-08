Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge to make directorial debut with ‘Monsters of California’

Former Blink-182 singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge has commenced production on his directorial debut, Monsters of California.

The film, reportedly a “coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist”, draws on DeLonge’s well-document passion for UFOs and aliens.

Aside from directing and co-producing the film, DeLonge co-wrote its script with Ian Miller and will also be writing and performing original music for its soundtrack.

Monster of California stars Richard Kind (Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives) and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek.

The cast is rounded out by newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster, who play three Californian teens on a journey to discover the meaning behind a series of paranormal events.

The film is partially inspired by DeLonge’s own experiences as an adolescent.

In a social media post, DeLonge confirmed that the film would feature “blink-era dick jokes, skateboarding culture, UFOs and a few sekrets [sic] thrown in”.

DeLonge is yet to announce a release date for the film.

DeLonge made the news last month when a contestant on The Great British Bake Off cooked a cake in his image. The guitarist joked that the cake resembled his younger self when he “did a few hundred adult films”.

Also in September, DeLonge told The Guardian that he believed aliens may have been present for the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The star of Bethlehem – was that a star or a craft? Because a star is really big. It wouldn’t be hovering over a manger,” he wondered.