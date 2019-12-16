Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has launched his own record label.

The first track out on DTA Records – ‘Gimme Brain’ ft Rick Ross and Lil Wayne – has been shared to coincide with the announcement. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Speaking of the new label, which sees the drummer team up with Elektra, Barker said: “I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development…As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs.

“It’s crucial that I’m able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra’s track record and belief are proof of that, and I’m stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records.”

Blink-182 released their latest album ‘Nine’ back in September, a record that NME called “the spiritual follow-up to the classic ‘Untitled’” in a four-star review.

“There may be no joke songs this time around, but the grinning, reckless abandon of ‘Generational Divide’ is sure to put a smile on the face of the most cynical of fans,” the review continues. “The track asks, “Is it better now,” and somehow, despite everything they’ve been through, yes it is. ‘Nine’ sees Blink back at their very best.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the band channelled their inner Scrooge on new anti-Christmas song ‘Not Another Christmas Song’.