Blink-182’s Travis Barker shared images from Glasgow airport prayer room hours after cancelling UK and Ireland shows

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared images from the prayer room at Glasgow airport hours after cancelling their UK and Ireland shows last weekend.

The band announced on Friday (September 1) that they were cancelling a number of their upcoming shows due to “an urgent family matter” that meant Barker had to return home to the United States.

Blink were due to perform in Glasgow that day, which has now been postponed along with their Belfast and Dublin shows.

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Barker shared pictures to his Instagram Story of a sign reading ‘Prayer Room’, believed to be at Glasgow airport. He also posted a picture of a stained glass window inside the chapel, along with a tapestry hanging on the wall which read ‘Together We Pray’.

The drummer has not shared any further details about the family matter, but it comes months before his wife Kourtney Kardashian is expected to give birth.

The reality star revealed news of their pregnancy by holding up a sign during a Blink-182 concert, a reference to a similar moment in the video for their classic 1999 track ‘All The Small Things’.

Travis Barker shared cryptic images from the prayer room in Glasgow Airport hours after revealing he is rushing home to America due to an 'urgent family matter.' Any Thoughts???#TravisBarker #KourtneyKardashian #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/G8VH9GHdS1 — lovelyti (@lovelyti) September 1, 2023

Blink-182 said that more information in regards to Barker’s return to Europe and their rescheduled dates would be provided as soon as it is available.

Advertisement

The long-awaited shows were set to be the trio’s first UK and Ireland performances since Tom DeLonge returned to the pop-punk line-up.

The band were also forced to postpone the opening shows of their comeback tour across South America and Mexico earlier this year after Barker suffered repeated injuries to his finger.

Instead, the original trio returned one month later at Coachella.

Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge recently shared that a new Blink-182 album is “only weeks away”, having previously teased it as the “best album we’ve ever made”. The record will be the first full-length release from the classic line-up, which also features Mark Hoppus, since their reunion last year.