Bliss N Eso announce October tour for ‘Flying Colours’ 15th anniversary

Bliss N Eso’s third album ‘Flying Colours’ turns 15 this year. To celebrate the album, the seminal Aussie hip-hop trio are hitting the road in October.

The Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour will start Friday, October 6 in Fremantle then heads to Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Sydney before wrapping up in Brisbane on Saturday, October 21. The group will play the album in full at each of the dates, including the album’s hits ‘The Sea Is Rising’ and ‘Eye of the Storm’. Expect other hits from the trios back catalogue, too.

To coincide with the anniversary, the band will give ‘Flying Colours’ its first vinyl pressing. The limited-edition release will come in two editions on transparent red or gold wax. The new vinyl edition will be released via Flight Deck/Mushroom on Friday, November 3; pre-orders are available from Thursday, July 20.

‘Flying Colours’ debuted at number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart and reached number one on the Urban Albums Chart. At the 2008 ARIA Awards it took home the gong for Best Urban Release.

Unlike its previous albums – which had been recorded haphazardly whenever the group could secure studio time – ‘Flying Colours’ was the product of a dedicated three months of writing and recording, bunkered down in Melbourne, away from the distractions of their Sydney home. Its first single, ‘Bullet and a Target’ received major nationwide airplay; and its third, ‘Eye of the Storm’ took its riff from the Angus & Julia Stone track, ‘Paper Aeroplane’.

“Even when I play it today I can really hear that monumental shift in our sound and growth as artists,” says MC Bliss in a statement.

Earlier in the year, Bliss n Eso appeared in the Australian hip-hop documentary, Burn Gently. The film featured over 35 artists including Sampa the Great, Barkaa, DRMNGNOW, Urthboy, Baker Boy, Genesis Owusu, L-FRESH THE LION and Thundamentals.

Bliss N Eso’s Australian tour dates are:

Friday, October 6 – Fremantle, Metropolis, then heading to

Saturday, October 7 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday, October 13 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday, October 14 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Friday, October 20 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday, October 21 – Brisbane, The Tivoli