Bliss N Eso and Chillinit revert back to childhood in ‘OG’s’ music video

Bliss N Eso and Chillinit have delivered a music video for their recent single ‘OG’s’, seeing the rappers embrace their inner child.

The video, directed by Nick Kozakis, sees children play each member of the hip-hop trio as well as Chillinit, as they break in to a studio in an effort to have their music played on the radio.

“This song is all about how we came up in the game how we’ve been doing this since back in the day,” Bliss N Eso said of the video in a press statement.

“It was refreshing to make a clip like this and having kids play our parts,” they continued, before thanking the actors for “doing such a good job spitting our rapid fire lyrics”.

Watch the ‘OG’s’ music video below.

At the time of the song’s release, Bliss N Eso said, “Watching this dope hip hop scene grow over the years with so many new styles and cultures exploding with expression is truly inspiring.

“Chillinit is part of the new wave of rappers hitting Australia that we thought really connected with our sound.”

‘OG’s’ is the latest single to be taken from Bliss N Eso’s forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘The Sun’, out on August 27. ‘The Sun’ is the trio’s first album in four years, following on from 2017’s ‘Off The Grid’.

‘OG’s’ is the fifth single to be taken from ‘The Sun’ so far, following previously released tracks ‘Lighthouse’, ‘So Happy’, ‘Send It’ and ‘Good People’.