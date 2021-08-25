Bliss N Eso announce 29-stop ‘The Sun’ national tour

Bliss N Eso have announced a massive 29-stop tour for next year in celebration of their forthcoming album, having cancelled their 2021 show dates.

Due out tomorrow (August 27), ‘The Sun’ will be the group’s seventh studio album. The LP’s arrival follows a handful of single releases, including ‘Good People’ featuring Kasey Chambers, ‘Lighthouse’ featuring Jake Isaac, ‘So Happy’ featuring SonReal, ‘Send It’, and ‘On One’ featuring Dizzee Rascal and Kings, among others.

For the tour, Bliss N Eso will be heading to every state and territory from January 2022. Tickets go on sale September 6 through Frontier.

The string of shows incorporates dates for what would have been their ‘Send It’ tour, originally due to kick off later this year. Due to current restrictions, the shows are unable to proceed – ticketholders will have their purchases honoured for the new dates.

“Being able to perform these new songs live on stage with you beautiful people in the crowd is the ultimate reward. We’ve got so many new bangers on this album that we can’t wait to take for a spin for the first time with you guys,” the group said in a statement.

Bliss N Eso’s ‘The Sun’ 2022 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Thursday 20 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Friday 21 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 22 – Toowoomba, Blank Space

Sunday 23 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter

Wednesday 26 – Mackay, Harrup Park

Thursday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnums

Friday 28 – Townsville, JCU Uni Bar

Saturday 29 – Cairns, Gilligans

FEBRUARY

Friday 4 – Port Macquarie, Panthers Port Macquarie

Saturday 5 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Sunday 6 – Lismore, Lismore Workers Club

Thursday 10 – Penrith, Penrith Panthers

Friday 11 – Bathurst, Panthers Bathurst

Saturday 12 – Dubbo, Garden Hotel

Friday 18 – Central Coast, Entrance Leagues Club

Saturday 19 – Newcastle, NEX

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, Forum

Friday 25 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 26 – Frankston, The Pier

MARCH

Friday 4 – Darwin, Discovery

Friday 11 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 12 – Canberra, UC Refectory

Sunday 13 – Albury, Kinross Woolshed

Thursday 24 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Friday 25 – Perth, Metro City

Saturday 26 – Geraldton, Wintersun Hotel

APRIL

Friday 1 – Moruya, Moruya Waterfront Motel Hotel

Thursday 7 – Launceston, Albert Hall

Friday 8 – Hobart, Goods Shed