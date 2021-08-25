Bliss N Eso announce 29-stop ‘The Sun’ national tour

Bliss N Eso have announced a massive 29-stop tour for next year in celebration of their forthcoming album, having cancelled their 2021 show dates.
Due out tomorrow (August 27), ‘The Sun’ will be the group’s seventh studio album. The LP’s arrival follows a handful of single releases, including ‘Good People’ featuring Kasey Chambers, ‘Lighthouse’ featuring Jake Isaac, ‘So Happy’ featuring SonReal, ‘Send It’, and ‘On One’ featuring Dizzee Rascal and Kings, among others.
For the tour, Bliss N Eso will be heading to every state and territory from January 2022. Tickets go on sale September 6 through Frontier.
The string of shows incorporates dates for what would have been their ‘Send It’ tour, originally due to kick off later this year. Due to current restrictions, the shows are unable to proceed – ticketholders will have their purchases honoured for the new dates.
“Being able to perform these new songs live on stage with you beautiful people in the crowd is the ultimate reward. We’ve got so many new bangers on this album that we can’t wait to take for a spin for the first time with you guys,” the group said in a statement.
Bliss N Eso’s ‘The Sun’ 2022 tour dates are:
JANUARY
Thursday 20 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel
Friday 21 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
Saturday 22 – Toowoomba, Blank Space
Sunday 23 – Sunshine Coast, NightQuarter
Wednesday 26 – Mackay, Harrup Park
Thursday 27 – Airlie Beach, Magnums
Friday 28 – Townsville, JCU Uni Bar
Saturday 29 – Cairns, Gilligans
FEBRUARY
Friday 4 – Port Macquarie, Panthers Port Macquarie
Saturday 5 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey
Sunday 6 – Lismore, Lismore Workers Club
Thursday 10 – Penrith, Penrith Panthers
Friday 11 – Bathurst, Panthers Bathurst
Saturday 12 – Dubbo, Garden Hotel
Friday 18 – Central Coast, Entrance Leagues Club
Saturday 19 – Newcastle, NEX
Thursday 24 – Melbourne, Forum
Friday 25 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Saturday 26 – Frankston, The Pier
MARCH
Friday 4 – Darwin, Discovery
Friday 11 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 12 – Canberra, UC Refectory
Sunday 13 – Albury, Kinross Woolshed
Thursday 24 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre
Friday 25 – Perth, Metro City
Saturday 26 – Geraldton, Wintersun Hotel
APRIL
Friday 1 – Moruya, Moruya Waterfront Motel Hotel
Thursday 7 – Launceston, Albert Hall
Friday 8 – Hobart, Goods Shed