Bliss n Eso announce seventh album, share new single featuring ChillinIt

Hip-hop trio Bliss n Eso have announced their seventh studio album, ‘The Sun’, will be arriving later this year.

The record will be out August 27 through Flight Deck/Mushroom, and is Bliss n Eso’s first album in four years, following ‘Off the Grid’ in 2017.

Along with the album announcement, the group have shared the new single ‘OG’s’, featuring fellow hip-hop act ChillinIt.

“Watching this dope hip hop scene grow over the years with so many new styles and cultures exploding with expression is truly inspiring,” the group said in a statement.

“ChillinIt is part of the new wave or rappers hitting Australia that we thought really connected with our sound. We had a classic moment on stage at a festival where ChillinIt jumped up during our set and the crowd went wild.”

Listen to the track below:

In addition to ‘OG’s’, the album will also include the previously released tracks ‘Lighthouse’, ‘So Happy’, ‘Send It’ and ‘Good People’.

The band are gearing up to tour the country over this month and next, with the majority of their shows sold out.

Bliss n Eso’s ‘The Sun’ tracklist:

1. ‘The Prophecy’

2. ‘Send It’

3. ‘OG’s (feat. ChillinIt)’

4. ‘Cadillac Outta Hell (feat. Lee Fields)’

5. ‘Good People (feat. Kasey Chambers)’

6. ‘On One (feat. Dizzee Rascal & Kings)’

7. ‘Daddy’s Caddy’

8. ‘Lost With You (feat. BOI)’

9. ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’

10. ‘So Happy (feat. SonReal)’

11. ‘Know Yourself (feat. Fergus James)’

12. ‘Lighthouse (feat. Jake Isaac)’