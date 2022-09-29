Bliss N Eso announce national ‘Wheel Of Tunes’ tour with interactive setlists

Bliss N Eso have announced a five-date national tour, with each show sporting a unique setlist chosen by fans in realtime as the night progresses.

The unique setup will see punters become a part of the actual performance, with the group inviting fans on-stage between songs. Those chosen will then be asked to spin a giant wheel, which will determine what song Bliss N Eso perform next. All of the songs on the wheel will be deep cuts from the group’s catalogue.

In a press release, the trio explained their decision to create the tour concept. “Everyone loves new music, but the real fans love the cult classics,” they said. “It’s what made them fall in love with us in the first place! So, this is their chance to be part of the show and help choose the setlist live on the spot.”

Advertisement

The run will kick off in Adelaide on Wednesday November 23, when Bliss N Eso will perform at The Gov. The tour will head to Melbourne next, playing 170 Russell the following night (November 24), before moving on to Brisbane for a show at The Tivoli on Saturday November 26. Rounding out the first week of December, the trio will play Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Thursday December 1, followed Fremantle’s Metropolis on Saturday December 3.

Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale at 11am local time next Thursday (October 6), with a Frontier Touring pre-sale running from the same time next Tuesday (October 4). Find tickets for the Brisbane show here, and for the rest (as well as info on the pre-sale) here.

In their group statement, Bliss N Eso continued: “We have never done anything like this before, and it’s seriously epic. Some of these songs have been requested repeatedly for years, and we have never played them live before, so we are super stoked to make this an [sic] historical show.”

Before the tour kicks off, Bliss N Eso will perform at this year’s NRL Grand Final this Sunday (October 2). The group are set to headline the performing roster alongside Jimmy Barnes, with other performers including Diesel, Josh Teskey of the Teskey Brothers and Emma Donovan.

Bliss N Eso released their seventh album, ‘The Sun’, last August via Flight Deck and Mushroom. It spawned several singles, including ‘Lighthouse’, ‘Send It’, ‘Good People’ (featuring Kasey Chambers), ‘OG’s’ (featuring Chillinit), ‘On One’ (featuring Dizzee Rascal) and ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’.

Back in July, the group followed the album up with a standalone single, entitled ‘Not Today’. The group also appeared in the film 6 Festivals, where all three members starred as themselves in a brief cameo.

Bliss N Eso’s ‘Wheel Of Tunes’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 23 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 24 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 26 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 3 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Metropolis