Bliss N Eso announce rescheduled NSW dates for ‘The Sun’ tour

Bliss N Eso have made a significant change to the itinerary on their current national tour, pushing back nine shows in cities across regional NSW.

Initially scattered throughout the 33-date run (which began last month), the affected shows have now been grouped together into their own leg of the tour. It’ll start in Byron Bay on Thursday April 21, taking the hip-hop trio through Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Penrith, Dubbo, Bathurst, Port Macquarie and Newcastle. Shows previously locked in for Albury, Sydney and Moruya remain unaffected.

Butchulla rapper Birdz will support Bliss N Eso on all but three of the dates, with Brisbane MC Nerve stepping in for the shows in Port Macquarie and Newcastle, and Polynesian hip-hopper MLBRN opening things up in Lismore.

All tickets for the original dates will remain valid for the new shows. Those no longer able to attend will need to submit refund requests by Tuesday March 1, while remaining tickets are available to purchase from the Frontier Touring website.

The news comes in the wake of extended COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, which place roadblocks on entertainment venues hoping to operate at full capacity, as well as bans on singing and dancing. As it stands, the restrictions are expected to be in place until the end of February.

Last week, Bliss N Eso were forced to axes four dates in Queensland due to several positive COVID-19 cases in their touring party. In a press release shared today (February 1), the group asserted that those shows – slated for Airlie Beach, Cairns, Mackay and Townsville – will be rescheduled ASAP, with new dates due to be announced soon.

Bliss N Eso released their seventh album, ‘The Sun’, last August via Flight Deck / Mushroom. It spawned a litany of singles, including ‘Lighthouse’, ‘Send It’, ‘Good People’, ‘OG’s’, ‘On One’ and ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’. The record also sports a stacked bill of featured artists, such as Chillinit, Dizzee Rascal and Kasey Chambers.

Also last week, a coroner found that the illegal supply of a weapon and ammunition caused the death of actor and stunt performer Johann Ofner, who was killed after being shot with a blank round during the filming of Bliss N Eso’s ‘Friend Like You’ video in 2017.

Bliss N Eso’s rescheduled NSW tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 21 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Friday 22 – Lismore, Workers Club

Saturday 23 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Friday 29 – Central Coast, Entrance Leagues Club

Saturday 30 – Penrith, Panthers

MAY

Friday 6 – Dubbo, Garden Hotel

Saturday 7 – Bathurst, Panthers

Friday 20 – Port Macquarie, Panthers

Saturday 21 – Newcastle, NEX