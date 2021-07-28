Bliss N Eso link up with Dizzee Rascal for vibe-heavy new single ‘On One’

Bliss N Eso have shared a thumping new single titled ‘On One’, bringing on English grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal and Kiwi rapper Kings.

Released today (July 28), ‘On One’ is another catchy, club-ready anthem from the Sydney-based rap trio, melding a bright pop hook with belting rapped bars.

Check out the lyric video for ‘On One’ below:

In a press release, Bliss N Eso say the new track was penned during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, linking up with Dizzee Rascal virtually.

“We’ve been massive fans of Dizzee Rascal his entire career,” they said. “We crossed paths at a festival years ago and instantly made a connection. We’ve always had the idea of one day making a song together. This was the perfect track to collaborate on.

“For the real hip hop headz out there [sic], you’re gonna love that each MC had a chance to flex on their multi syllable rhyming schemes. Having Kings on the chorus is the cherry on top.”

Dizzee Rascal – aka Dylan Mills – added: “It was one of those ‘meant to be’ moments with no hesitation. Bliss n Eso are easy to work with and it didn’t make any difference it was done remotely cos they’re professionals. I’m excited for people to hear the song.”

Kings – aka Kingdon Chapple-Wilson – described the track as a ‘natural progression’, saying: “We were yarning about the independent slog, the journey thus far… And once we hit the studio, it was easy to take that experience and put it into a record.”

‘On One’ is the sixth single taken from Bliss N Eso’s forthcoming seventh album ‘The Sun’, following the Chillinit collab ‘OG’s’, ‘Lighthouse’, ‘So Happy’, ‘Send It’, and the Kasey Chambers-featuring ‘Good People’. The record is due out on August 27 via Flight Deck/Mushroom.