Bliss N Eso link up with Kasey Chambers for new track ‘Good People’

Hip-hop trio Bliss N Eso have teamed up with an unlikely collaborator in the form of country music’s Kasey Chambers, for their new single ‘Good People’.

Released today (April 23), the track marks their first release of the year. Running just over four minutes, the song features bars from Bliss and Eso, plus beats by DJ Izm, intermingled with Chambers’ sweet vocals and acoustic guitar in the chorus.

The lyrics reference a myriad of things, but notably the accidental death of a stuntman on the set of their music video in 2017.

“Imagine someone dying on your music video/can you fathom how soul destroying that gets into you,” Bliss raps in the first verse, referring to the incident which is currently under coronial inquest. Listen to the full track below.

In addition to the new single, the trio have announced they’ll be hitting the road for a nationwide tour throughout June and July this year. They’ll be kicking things off in Sydney, followed by stops in Adelaide, Fremantle and Brisbane before wrapping up in Melbourne.

Tickets for the ‘Send It’ tour go on sale Monday May 3, and can be purchased here.

But first, the outfit will be performing the new single live tomorrow (April 24) at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for ANZAC Day’s Music From The Home Front. Other acts include Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Jimmy Barnes, The Rubens and more.

Bliss N Eso made something of a return in 2020 after a few years off, releasing the tracks ‘Lighthouse’ with Jake Isaac, ‘Send It’ and ‘SoHappy’ featuring SonReal.

Bliss N Eso ‘Send It’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 25 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

JULY

Thursday 1 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 3 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Saturday 10 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 23 – Melbourne, 170 Russell