Bliss N Eso perform their latest track ‘Lighthouse’ on top of the Sydney Tower Eye

Bliss N Eso performed their first new track in three years, ‘Lighthouse’, on top of the Sydney Tower Eye for their appearance on The Sound last night (August 23).

It was the first time that a music video had been shot on the building’s external Skywalk deck, which towers over the city at a height of 268m. Watch the performance in The Sound‘s season finale on ABC iView – Bliss N Eso start around 39 minutes in.

Last night’s guest host Keith Urban also explained that the location had special significance to the group, who used to write songs at the tower when they were first starting out.

The video opens in London, with guest vocalist Jake Isaac singing his part atop a roof. The location then changes to Sydney, where Bliss N Eso are rapping on the Skywalk, complete with visible safety cables and panoramic views of the city.

Last night’s episode also included a performance by electronic duo Electric Fields, who teamed up with Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and John Butler for a rendition of Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody’s ‘From Little Things. Big Things Grow.’

Other artists that featured on the program were Tones And I, Vika and Linda, Guy Sebastian and CXLOE, who performed her single ‘12 Steps’.

The Sound has been airing on ABC TV since July, with last night’s episode concluding the show’s first season.