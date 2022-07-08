Bliss N Eso refuse to back down with triumphant new single ‘Not Today’

Less than a week after they wrapped up a national tour in support of their recent seventh album, ‘The Sun’, Bliss N Eso have returned with a brand new single titled ‘Not Today’.

In a press release, the Sydney hip-hop trio explained that the track “is all about the little guy standing up to Goliath”. They continued: “If you get knocked down, you get back up and keep going. You keep striving no matter what the adversity you have in front of you. You show em that no one can mess with you and where you are going.”

Have a listen to ‘Not Today’ below:

A music video for ‘Not Today’ is set to premiere here at 7pm AEST this Sunday (July 10). A press release describes it as “mischievous”, teasing that it boasts “fire, cars and just the right amount of chaos”.

The track itself was co-produced by Bliss N Eso alongside Illy, Drapht and 360 collaborator Jon Reichardt, and comes as the trio’s new track to follow on from the release of ‘The Sun’. Noting the short gap between releases, ‘Not Today’ opens with the trio declaring: “Bro, we just dropped a album [sic], we wanna hit ‘em again!? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s hit ‘em.”

‘The Sun’ arrived last August via Flight Deck and Mushroom. It spawned a litany of singles, including ‘Lighthouse’, ‘Send It’, ‘Good People’, ‘OG’s’, ‘On One’ and ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’. The record also sports a stacked bill of featured artists, such as Chillinit, Dizzee Rascal and Kasey Chambers.

Their next major appearance will be in the film 6 Festivals, where all three members star as themselves in a brief (although pivotal) cameo. That film is primed for release in Australian cinemas on August 11, before premiering on Paramount+ later this year.