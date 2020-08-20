Bliss N Eso share ‘Lighthouse’, their first new music in three years

Bliss N Eso shared their first new music in three years today (August 21). The track, entitled ‘Lighthouse’, follows on from the band’s 2017 album ‘Off The Grid’.

The group’s new single features vocals from UK singer-songwriter Jake Isaac. Listen to it below:

Bliss N Eso premiered ‘Lighthouse’ on triple j’s Good Nights program last night (August 20). The premiere capped off a week of teasing the track on the group’s social media.

Bliss N Eso will perform ‘Lighthouse’ live for the first time this Sunday (August 23) as part of the ABC’s new music series, The Sound. This weekend’s episode is the series finale of The Sound’s first season. Guy Sebastian, Tones and I, Josh Teskey and a handful of others are also set to perform.

There is no word yet on whether ‘Lighthouse’ will appear on a forthcoming album from the Sydney hip-hop outfit. Each of the group’s last three full-length albums hit #1 on the ARIA charts.

Earlier this month, Bliss N Eso took to social media to recruit “emerging creators” for their forthcoming projects.

“What’s crackin’ fam?!” the group wrote in a social media post on August 6.

“We’re currently on the hunt for emerging creators for paid work on upcoming Bliss n Eso projects!”

The hip hop trio included a link to their website, which has now expired. They are yet to reveal any further details.