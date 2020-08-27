Bliss N Eso share music video for ‘Lighthouse’

Bliss N Eso have dropped the music video for their latest single ‘Lighthouse’, which premiered last week.

The cinematic visual was directed by Peter John of Epik Films, who has previously worked with Simple Plan, The Paper Kites and more. Watch it below:

In a statement, rapper Bliss said the clip was “probably my favourite BnE music video EVER”.

“Shot across three cities and two countries, this was one hell of a video shoot,” Bliss said. “Big shout out to our director Peter John and his amazing crew split across Australia and the UK, who moved heaven and earth to pull this off for us in a COVID-shackled world.”

Rapper Eso added, “All of the love for ‘Lighthouse’ over the past few days means the absolute world to us.”

“Please keep that same energy coming and we’ll do the same. It means more now than ever.”

The track marked the rap group’s first new music in three years, and follows their 2017 full-length ‘Off The Grid’. Recently, the trio performed ‘Lighthouse’ on top of the Sydney Tower Eye for their appearance on The Sound last week.

It was the first time a music video had been shot on the building’s external Skywalk deck, which towers over the city at a height of 268m.