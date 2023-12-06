NewsMusic News

Bloc Party confirm ‘Little Thoughts’ EP and “every song missing” will finally hit streaming

"it's taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live"

By Anagricel Duran
Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs at Little Caesars Arena on June 07, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs at Little Caesars Arena on June 07, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Bloc Party have announced that their ‘Little Thoughts’ EP as well as “every song missing” from their catalogue will be added to streaming services.

In celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary, they have announced that their 2004 EP will finally be added to all music streaming platforms along with other tracks and remixes that were not available to be streamed previously.

The songs from the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP as well as early fan favourites and B-sides such as ‘Tulips’ and ‘Skeleton’ have long been missing from services such as Spotify, much to fans’ dismay.

Advertisement

Bloc Party shared the news in an Instagram post that read: “In 2024, we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year, it’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live, starting with the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP – yes, including ‘Skeleton’, you can stop emailing, calling, texting, dming and commenting about it now 😉 Thanks for making this year so great. we’ll see you in South London next summer.”

They also announced a one-off London show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’.

The band will play their biggest concert to date at Crystal Palace Park in London on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Kele Okereke and co. will perform their seminal 2005 record in full plus a selection of their greatest hits.

Support at the outdoor event will come from special guests Friendly FiresThe Hives (UK exclusive performance), The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, presales are scheduled to go live at the same time tomorrow (December 7).

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed record later received a Mercury Prize nomination and was named NME’s album of the year in 2005.

Speaking to NME in 2023, Okereke explained: “I’m completely thankful that [‘Silent Alarm’] connected with people; but it’s at that point when I hear any record that we’ve made, I hear the things I’d do differently if I had the opportunity to do it again.”

Bloc Party released their sixth and most recent full-length effort, ‘Alpha Games’, back in April 2022. Earlier this year, the group supported Paramore on their UK and Ireland arena tour.

Elsewhere, Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of Bloc Party’s 2004 single ‘Like Eating Glass’ on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

With her and her band decked out in all-black outfits and leather jackets, Clarkson delivered an impassioned take of the track, her powerhouse vocals soaring upon Kele Okereke’s iconic opening lyric: “It’s so cold in this house”.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement