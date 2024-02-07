Bloc Party’s classic ‘Little Thoughts’ EP finally arrives on streaming as band announce Belfast and Dublin shows

Bloc Party have shared their 2004 EP ‘Little Thoughts’ on streaming services for the first time, and announced two Ireland shows for this summer.

The London band confirmed last December that they’d be playing their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full at a huge outdoor gig in Crystal Palace this July to mark their 20th anniversary.

The gig will be Kele Okereke and co’s biggest headline concert to date, with support coming from Friendly Fires, The Hives (UK exclusive performance), The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Advertisement

Today (February 7), Bloc Party have confirmed two more live dates for 2024. These will see them take to the stage at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on July 4 before performing at the 3Arena in Dublin the following night (July 5).

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (February 16) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Upon announcing their forthcoming London gig, Bloc Party said that they’d be releasing a large selection of rare songs, deep cuts and fan favourites to streaming services for the very first time this year – “starting with the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP”.

Now, fans can listen to the rare collection online in its entirety. The EP contains the tracks ‘Little Thoughts’, ‘Tulips’, ‘Storm And Stress’, ‘Helicopter’ and ‘Skeleton’, as well as a Minotaur Shock remix of ‘Tulips’.

Tickets on sale Friday 16th February at 10am pic.twitter.com/5RL5P7r0ha — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) February 7, 2024

Advertisement

Writing on social media, Bloc Party said: “Released originally only in Japan [physically] and available now for the first time streaming, it’s the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP! You can finally delete your dodgy MP3s and give the spooky skeletons video on YouTube a rest.”

Tune in via Spotify above, or hear it on your desired streaming platform here.

In December 2023, the band wrote: “In 2024, we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year, it’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live.”

Speaking to NME last year, frontman Okereke said he was “completely thankful” that ‘Silent Alarm’ had “connected with people; but it’s at that point when I hear any record that we’ve made, I hear the things I’d do differently if I had the opportunity to do it again.”

Bloc Party released their sixth and latest full-length album, ‘Alpha Games’, back in 2022. More recently, the group supported Paramore on their 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour.