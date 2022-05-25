Bloc Party return to ‘The Late Late Show’ to perform ‘Traps’

Bloc Party have made their return to The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing their 2021 single ‘Traps’ on the show.

The performance, which aired on Tuesday night (May 24), marked the band’s third time appearing on the show. The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco and Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell were also guests on the evening’s taping. Bloc Party previously served as the show’s musical guests for episodes in 2015 and 2019, performing ‘The Love Within’ and ‘Banquet’ respectively. Watch the performance of ‘Traps’ below:

Bloc Party originally released ‘Traps’ in November 2021, as the lead single from their sixth studio album ‘Alpha Games’. Three further singles followed from the album in 2022 prior to its release: ‘The Girls Are Fighting’, ‘Sex Magik’ and ‘If We Get Caught’.

In a three-star review, NME described ‘Alpha Games’ as “capturing the energy and the attitude that made them one of the most exciting groups to come out of that crowded ’00s scene”.

“With a renewed vigour and the desire to keep things moving, this sixth album could soundtrack a new generation of indie discos,” it read.

The band are set to play the O2 Academy in Birmingham tomorrow night (May 26), before a run of dates that will see them perform in Nottingham, Bristol, Streetford, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton and Norwich.