Bloc Party team up with KennyHoopla for first ever collaborative single ‘Keep It Rolling’

Bloc Party have shared their first ever collaborative single – listen to ‘Keep It Rolling’ featuring KennyHoopla below.

The new track follows the recent single ‘High Life’ in previewing “exciting” new music discussed by Kele Okereke earlier this year.

“I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” Okereke said of ‘Keep It Rolling’ in a statement.

“We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”

KennyHoopla added: “I’ve always been a huge Bloc Party fan so this was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family. I’m happy to call Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

Listen to ‘Keep It Rolling’ below.

Bloc Party are currently on a worldwide tour with pop-punk veterans Paramore. The series of live dates span across North America and the UK.

During a show in London, Okereke joined Hayley Williams and the rest of Paramore to perform a cover of Bloc Party‘s ‘Blue Light’.

The show, which took place at the O2 Arena on April 23, was Paramore’s last in the UK as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour. The show was also an additional date at the O2 Arena after what was originally meant to be the tour’s last stop in Birmingham on April 22.

Last year, in the lead up to the release of Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’, Hayley Williams spoke about how Bloc Party had influenced the record.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she explained.

“They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”