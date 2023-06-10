Blondshell says she feared being considered “too old” to make it in music

Blondshell has spoken out about how ageism in the music industry made her feel “too old” to be a success.

The LA-based artist who was speaking on NME‘s The Cover this week, is only 26 but the singer-songwriter said that she was made to feel that by her late teens and early twenties, she might be considered “too old” to make it in music.

“There’s that horrible thing where people say you have to be under a certain age to be a musician, and I felt that because it was explicitly said to me,” she said. “The idea was always there through media and people talking about the music industry – there was always an emphasis on youth and this idea that you write your best songs before a certain age.”

The pressure to find success before she got too deep into adulthood was exacerbated by her gender, which added the need to fit into beauty and age standards.

“It affected my sense of urgency in a very painful and stressful way,” she said. “I was like, ‘I gotta make this album now, and then I have to find people to work with so that they can help me put it out and get it heard. And this one has to be great because I don’t have a million tries’.”

She added: “I don’t want anyone listening to my music who would be like, ‘She’s not young enough’ or who would think I’m less interesting because I’m over 25. Alright, don’t listen to it, don’t come to the show!”

Elsewhere, in the interview she also paid homage to 2010 cover starring Courtney Love, spoke about her self-titled debut album and flying the flag for female rage after SZA topped the charts with ‘Kill Bill’, while Ashnikko ordered an ex’s head to be served on a plate on her recent single ‘You Make Me Sick’, earlier this year.

“I would guess it’s because we had to do the opposite for so long, particularly with desire,” Teitelbaum said on the subject, noting how women are expected to feel shame for feeling anger or asking somebody to commit to them. “There’s just this pressure that’s built up, not being able to get these things out.”

Blondshell also shared an exclusive playlist to accompany the launch of this week’s NME Cover.