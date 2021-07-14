BloodPop on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ remix album: “It’s insanely good”

BloodPop has shared a few details about Lady Gaga‘s upcoming ‘Chromatica’ remix album, calling it “insanely good”.

The producer has been teasing a full remix version of the pop star’s 2020 album, which he was executive producer of, for the past few months, but it’s yet to get an official announcement, tracklist or release date.

In May, the producer hinted that both Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX could feature on the record, while confirming later in the month that Dorian Electra will definitely appear.

Today (July 14), a fan on Twitter asked BloodPop if he could “spill some tea about chromatica remix album pls okay love u”.

The producer replied: “It’s Insanely good hopefully soon.”

It’s Insanely good hopefully soon — bl**dp*p (@bloodpop) July 14, 2021

More recently, Bree Runway revealed she will feature on BloodPop’s remix album.

In an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Runway confirmed her involvement in the project, though appeared to indicate she wasn’t meant to spill the beans.

“That’s a clanger!” the show’s Twitter account wrote alongside a gif of her appearance on the show, with Runway commenting: “SUPRISEEEE!!!!!!!! AHHHHHH !!!!”

In a later tweet, she added: “yup yup it’s breeee runway on lady Gaga’s chromatica remix album PUTRRRRRRRRRR DNJDJDJDDJ”.

Last month, Lady Gaga teamed up with Versace to launch a three-piece capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month, as well as the 10-year anniversary of her album ‘Born This Way’.

Spearheaded by chief creative officer Donatella Versace, the collection features two limited-edition T-shirts and a beret, all emblazoned with the fashion giant’s ‘Medusa’ logo in a rainbow gradient, and the title of Gaga’s renowned second album in the typeface first seen on its eponymous single’s cover art.

‘Born This Way’ was released in May of 2011, and has grown to become iconic – particularly within the LGBTQ+ community – for its transparent themes of queer liberation, sexual empowerment and feminism. In a four-star review, NME called the album “an exercise in the pushing of everything to its ultimate degree”.