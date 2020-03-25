Bloods release new single and music video ‘I Hate It’

Sydney garage-rock trio Bloods have released the next taste of their second EP.

‘I Hate It’ follows on from the release of lead single ‘U & ME’, which was released in January of 2020.

The single was premiered on Double J radio yesterday (March 24), before being officially released on streaming services today.

The band have released an accompanying music video, directed by Lisa Businovski – who also directed their video for ‘U & ME’.

Watch it below:

According to an accompanying press release, ‘I Hate It’ is specifically inspired by turn-of-the-century teen movies such as ’10 Things I Hate About You’ and ‘Josie & The Pussycats’.

Bloods — composed of vocalist/guitarist Marihuzka Cornelius, bassist/guitarist Mike Morgan and drummer Dirk Jonker — are releasing a six-track EP this coming May.

Entitled ‘Seattle’, it is their first EP since 2013’s ‘Golden Fang’ and follows on from their 2018 album ‘Feelings’.

As per the EP’s title, ‘Seattle’ was recorded at the city’s Sound House, the studio owned by famed producer Jack Endino — who has worked on records by the likes of Nirvana, Soundgarden and L7.

The EP was produced by Steve Fisk, who was a go-to engineer for Sub Pop artists in the late 80s and early 90s.

‘Seattle’ is set for release on May 15 via Share It Music.