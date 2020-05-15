Bloods release video for ‘Girls Are Just Fucking Cool Like That’

Sydney band Bloods have released a music video for their new single, ‘Girls Are Just Fucking Cool Like That.’

The track is the third single from their second EP, ‘Seattle.’ The six-track EP, released today (May 15), is available in physical and digital formats. The band released ‘Seattle”s preceding singles, ‘U & M E’ and ‘I Hate It,’ in January and March 2020 respectively.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Animator Rosa Morgan created the video in collaboration with the band itself. Vocalist/guitarist Marihuzka “MC” Cornelius served as the video’s director. Drummer Dirk Jonker, meanwhile, filmed and edited it.

Cornelius explained in a press statement that the song was written to address ongoing issues of racism, sexism and ageism.

“I wrote this song because I think women are so resilient, and they don’t get enough credit for that resilience,” she said.

“It’s a song that celebrates our badass-ness. This is a song dedicated to women who get up every day and say ‘fuck you, I’ll do what I want’ despite societal pressures.”

Advertisement

Cornelius hopes that women will see themselves in the song, and will feel empowered by its message.

“Women who don’t see themselves represented and work in the face of that to chip through that concrete ceiling,” she concluded.

‘Seattle’ is out now via Share It Music.

Stream it below: