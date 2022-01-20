Bloods share ripping new single ‘BOSS’, confirm new album for 2022

Sydney punk outfit Bloods have shared a punchy new single titled ‘BOSS’, marking the first preview of their forthcoming third album.

Following in the footsteps of their last single, 2020’s ‘Girls Are Just Fucking Cool Like That’, the new cut shines with simple yet striking riffs, thrashing drums and an emphasis on frontwoman MC’s fierce and authoritative vocal prowess.

Opening ‘BOSS’, MC yells: “AAAAH, it’s a big bad world / And I’m so done with being a nice girl / That ends today / Ain’t nobody gonna stand in my way / You’re gonna hear me roar / When I’m coming to your house and I’m kicking down your front door.”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘BOSS’ below:

In a post shared to the band’s Instagram page, MC wrote that ‘BOSS’ was conceptualised as “a sort of mantra for my friends (and me!). I wanted them to have something that they could put on anytime they felt the world was stacked against their hopes and dreams or were made to feel small, to remind them that they deserve to be at the table and that they are a BOSS.”

Bloods also confirmed that ‘BOSS’ will appear on their as-yet-untitled third album, which is due for release sometime in 2022 via Share It/Sub Pop. The album was recorded over five days last November, with the band tracking in Sydney’s Studios 301.

It’ll come as the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Seattle’ EP, which, in addition to ‘Girls Are Just Fucking Cool Like That’, featured the single ‘I Hate It’. Bloods’ most recent full-length album was ‘Feelings’, which marked their Sub Pop debut in 2018.