Blossoms announce premiere of new film ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’

Blossoms have announced details of a new film based around their upcoming ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, and a premiere event where they’ll perform live.

The Stockport five-piece’s fourth album is set for release on April 29, and has been previewed by the singles ‘The Sulking Poet’, ‘Ode To NYC’, ‘Care For’ and its title track.

On May 3, the week after the album’s release, the band will head home to Stockport’s Plaza Theatre for the premiere of a new film, also called Ribbon Around The Bomb and directed by Arctic Monkeys‘ Creative Director, Edwin Burdis, who worked on the band’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ and ‘AM’ albums, as well as the videos for Blossoms’ new album campaign.

Following the film premiere, Blossoms will play the new album in full. Tickets for the show and premiere are on sale from 10am BST on Thursday (April 7) here.

Watch a trailer for Ribbon Around The Bomb below.

Speaking of the new film, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “We created a script for this film so that we could rip it up…It was an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Blossoms and such diversely talented practitioners and performers on this project.

“The Stockport Plaza was a joy to work in and it very much became an unexpected central character of the piece. Whilst a lot of time and care went into crafting the script, the cast and crew had full permission to improvise, which really allowed creativity to flow.”

Blossoms will showcase the record at a series of UK live shows this summer, including headline appearances at Y Not and Truck Festival, as well as support dates with The Killers.