Blossoms look set to release new Christmas song tomorrow

Blossoms have teased the release of a new Christmas song set to arrive tomorrow (November 5).

The Stockport five-piece released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ back in January.

Sharing a new tweet today, the band referred to a screenshot of a tweet they posted at the end of June.

The tweet read: “Just wrote a Christmas tune on the hottest day of the year.” The band then hinted that the song in question will arrive at 5pm GMT tomorrow.

5/11/20 / 5PM 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ZphiWIT4L — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) November 4, 2020

The news comes after Blossoms confirmed this week that they would be releasing a new documentary.

Back To Stockport will look back at the band’s homecoming show at Stockport County FC’s Edgeley Park in June 2019, and arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 8.

Reviewing the Edgeley Park show, NME wrote: “In front of neon strips, Tom Ogden strikes his best angular Jarv-ish Cocker poses, as the band blitz through a well-oiled set packed with pop that mines the euphoric/melancholic intersection and uniformly boast choruses that stick like Velcro.”

Over the summer, Blossoms confirmed they’d started work on their fourth record by sharing a series of studio shots online.

The band revealed ahead of their third LP’s release that they had already penned “most” of its follow-up. Frontman Tom Ogden said at the time that its first single was “pretty much done”, admitting that the band “[didn’t] want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new”.

Earlier on during the coronavirus lockdown, Ogden played ‘My Swimming Brain’ from acclaimed 2020 album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces‘, old favourite ‘Getaway’ from their 2016 self-titled debut and an exclusive cover of Elvis Costello & The Attractions’ new-wave gem ‘Everyday I Write The Book’ for NME Home Sessions. Check it out in the video above.