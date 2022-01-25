Blossoms have today (January 25) unveiled details of their new album, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ – you can listen to the title track below.

It will be the Stockport five-piece’s fourth album and is set for release on April 29 – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Speaking about the new album and single, the group’s Tom Ogden says: “While on tour in 2019 in Mexico, I visited Frida Kahlo’s house. Looking at her paintings on show, someone had described one of them as being like a ‘ribbon around a bomb’.

“I immediately thought that it was a great title for a song and album because of the imagery that it evoked in my mind. I thought about how lots of things in life could be described as being a ribbon around a bomb in the sense that as people we often dress things up which have a darkness lying beneath them.”

The video for the title track’s new single has been directed by Arctic Monkeys‘ Creative Director, Edwin Burdis, who worked on the band’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ and ‘AM’ albums.’ Watch it below:

‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ Tracklist:

‘The Writer’s Theme’

‘Ode To NYC’

‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’

‘The Sulking Poet’

‘Born Wild’

‘The Writer’

‘Everything About You’

‘Care For’

‘Cinerama Holy Days’

‘Edith Machinist’

‘Visions’

‘The Last Chapter’

Ogden added that the album revolves around a central character called ‘The Writer’. He explained: “The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me.

“Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance.”

Blossoms are playing a series of live shows in the UK this summer, including headline appearances at Y Not? and Truck Festival, as well as a run of support dates with The Killers.

Full details on Blossoms live dates in 2022 can be found here.