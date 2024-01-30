Blu DeTiger announces debut LP ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ and shares new single ‘Dangerous Game’

Blu DeTiger has announced her debut album ‘All I Want Is Everything’ and has shared its lead single ‘Dangerous Game’.

With lyrics such as: “Let’s go out dancin’ / let’s forget tonight / You’re so unstable, yet so alive / Let’s blow our money (Ooh-ooh), let’s go all night / You’re so unstable, yet so alive” serving as the chorus on ‘Dangerous Game’, DeTiger sings about an unforgettable evening of dancing and indulgence.

Speaking of the track in a press release, DeTiger said: “I wanted a song that portrayed this fun character who doesn’t give a fuck, who wants to go out and experience life – which is a big part of my personality.”

Directed by Alex Thurmond (Kehlani, TEED, Blondshell), the single’s accompanying video sees the musician performing the song in front of a silver backdrop with a four-piece band who “break up” and gets continually reinvented.

‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ has been described as a portrait of the musician at her most unstoppable and her most vulnerable, as she captures the thrillingly unpredictable process of coming into one’s own.

“This album is about really enjoying the high moments in life, but also learning how to talk yourself out of the low moments and become your own best friend,” DeTiger said. “I want to let people know that you can feel it all and do it all. Wherever you’re at is cool.”

The prolific bass player and singer is set to release ‘All I Want Is Everything’ on March 29 via Capitol/EMI. It is currently available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The LP also features tracks co-written by the likes of Uffie, Mayer Hawthorne, Chappell Roan, Alexander 23 and DeTiger’s frequent collaborator, her brother, Rex. Her collaborative track ‘Cut Me Down‘ with Mallrat will also be on the album.

In support of her album, DeTiger is set to embark on a North American headlining tour.

Kicking off at The Sinclair in Boston on April 25, the musician will then make stops in major cities such as Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, and West Hollywood. The string of dates will wrap up with a show at Casbah in San Diego on May 5. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Blu DeTiger 2024 Spring headline tour dates are:

APRIL

25 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

26 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

27 – New York, NY- Irving Plaza

29 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

MAY

1 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

4 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

5 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Her debut album follows previous singles ‘Elevator’ and ‘Lipstick’ which were part of NME x Bose’s C23 Mixtape.

Speaking of the track, NME said: ‘Lipstick’ proves why her original music is just as accomplished: noodling basslines and a playful groove lend a soulful vibe to a track that glows with confidence. Best bit: Blu’s quirky and direct speak-sing delivery is consistently catchy. It’s the sound of an artist who wants to remain resolutely herself – what’s cooler than that?”