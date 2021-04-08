Blu DeTiger enlists Flight Facilities for disco-filled remix of ‘Vintage’

New York singer and bassist Blu DeTiger has shared a remix of her track ‘Vintage’, reimagined by electronic duo Flight Facilities.

Compared to the original, released earlier this year, the Aussie pair have given DeTiger’s track a fuller sound, complete with a traditional disco club beat.

“We’ve been busy in the studio, so we haven’t been remixing as often as we’d like to. When we heard ‘Vintage’, we had to try something,” Flight Facilities said in a statement.

“It reminded us a lot of the indie records we heard when we first started going out. We didn’t want to stray too much from the original song’s vibe, so we sprinkled just a little Flight Facilities on it.”

Listen to the remix below:

‘Vintage’ is lifted from Blu DeTiger’s debut EP ‘How Did We Get Here?’, released in early March. The record was given four stars from NME, describing it as “the perfect collection to show off the New Yorker’s marked progression from a wide-eyed internet star to a bonafide bass hero”.

“By unloading a bruising passion for the bass into every hook, DeTiger has crafted a current, cool and vibrant project that is sure to accelerate her dizzying rise to fame.”

Earlier this year, Flight Facilities were announced for New Zealand music festival Snow Machine, taking place in September. They join a lineup comprising The Avalanches, The Presets and Boy & Bear, among others.