Blu DeTiger teams up with Mallrat on new single ‘Cut Me Down’

Blu DeTiger has joined forces with Australian musician Mallrat on her new single ‘Cut Me Down’ – Listen to it below.

The track sees DeTiger and Mallrat – real name Grace Shaw – trade off on vocals to a bumping beat. “Everytime you cut me down / I know that you get off / Thinking that you got / Me all out of whack right now / It’s sad but it’s funny / You keep on trying,” the two sing in the chorus as they confront those who enjoy cutting others down.

‘Cut Me Down’ is produced by DeTiger, John Hill (Foals, Oliver Tree) and Same Homaee (Selena Gomez, Dominic Fike). The song is written by the three with the help of Shaw and Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Justin Bieber). The track features Detiger on bass.

“‘Cut Me Down’ is a self-talk anthem—reminding myself not to let someone cut me down. It’s a groovy, sad bop. I feel like this song is a nice evolution for me and a side of me that people haven’t heard, but the soul-full chords and movement of the bassline anchor it in the Blu DeTiger sound. This is one of the most melodic and moving bass parts I’ve written, and it follows and supports the vocals in a really cool way.” said DeTiger of the song (per udiscovermusic).

She continued: “The pitched-up vocals are like my higher angels speaking to me, and they’re doing it with some spunk and attitude and aloofness. I also got to collaborate with my good friend Mallrat on this song. I have been a fan of hers for so long—I just love her tone, flow, and character in her voice. I think it fits and elevates this song perfectly.”

The song follows previous singles ‘Elevator’ and ‘Lipstick’ which were part of NME x Bose’s C23 Mixtape.

Speaking of the track, NME said: ‘Lipstick’ proves why her original music is just as accomplished: noodling basslines and a playful groove lend a soulful vibe to a track that glows with confidence. Best bit: Blu’s quirky and direct speak-sing delivery is consistently catchy. It’s the sound of an artist who wants to remain resolutely herself – what’s cooler than that?”