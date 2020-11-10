Blue Ivy Carter is the narrator of the new ‘Hair Love’ audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter has narrated the new audiobook version of the award-winning project Hair Love.

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has been chosen as the audiobook narrator of film director and writer Matthew A. Cherry’s short film and children’s book. The former won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at this year’s Academy Awards.

A synopsis for Hair Love reads: “Zuri’s hair has a mind of its own. It kinks, coils, and curls every which way. Zuri knows it’s beautiful. When Daddy steps in to style it for an extra special occasion, he has a lot to learn. But he LOVES his Zuri, and he’ll do anything to make her – and her hair – happy.

“Tender and empowering, Hair Love is an ode to loving your natural hair – and a celebration of daddies and daughters everywhere.”

Cherry shared a short preview clip of Blue Ivy introducing the audiobook version of Hair Love on his Twitter account yesterday (November 9), which you can hear above.

You can watch the award-winning Hair Love short film in full below.

Earlier this year, Blue Ivy won her first major music award at the NAACP Image Awards for her work on the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which featured on the 2019 album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. The track also won the BET Her Award at the BET Awards 2020 in June.

Back in July, Beyoncé moved a step closer to trademarking Blue Ivy’s name after US authorities dismissed a challenge to the singer’s application.