Blue Ivy Carter has won her first major music award at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards.

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won her first official honour on Friday night (February 21) in the category of Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, her collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her mother off the 2019 album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

Blue has vocals featured on the track, as well as a writing credit.

Advertisement

It comes after the youngster reached her first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2019 with ‘Brown Skin Girl’, with the track debuting at No. 76 when she was still only seven.

Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, shared her pride on Instagram following the news on Saturday (February 22).

The mother to Beyoncé and singer Solange, wrote: “Grandma is soo proud of you. You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.”

Beyoncé, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z, was the big winner at the non-televised gala as she won six awards, including Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for ‘The Gift’.

Blue stood side by side with her mum when they attended the red carpet premiere of The Lion King last year.

Advertisement

The mother-of-three voiced Nala in the live-action adaptation, which recently earned nominations at the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes.