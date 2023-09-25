Blue Ridge Rock issue statement after cancellation of “hot mess” festival and diarrhea complaints

Blue Ridge Rock Festival has released a statement in regard to the cancellation of this year’s “hot mess” fest.

The festival, which was set to take place earlier this month from September 7-10, was ultimately cancelled midway due to severe weather conditions in Alton, Virginia where it was being held. Since then, many other issues have come to light from both the stagehands and attendees.

As reported by Loudwire, things such as overflowing garbage, dirty bathroom and shower facilities, shuttle bus issues, inadequate space to shelter during a storm evacuation, destroyed campsites due to weather, worker strikes and more were some of the issues that were being dealt with at the fest.

Blue Ridge Rock organisers released a statement about it’s cancellation on Saturday, September 23, to their official social media accounts that read: “We are continually working around the clock for you. As one of the few true independent entities remaining, and with just one event a year, the process we are currently working through does unfortunately take additional time.”

It continued: “Blue Ridge deeply regrets the unexpected turn of events that led to the festival’s cancellation. The decision, although difficult, was taken in collaboration with an emergency management team, comprised of local, county, and state officials, as well as venue representatives. It was a collective choice made in the best interest of everyone’s safety, including attendees, musicians, and campers.

“Contrary to some claims, the decision was based solely on safety concerns caused by the weather. Due to a combination of internal considerations and external factors, we are unable to offer more details at this time, but we are looking forward to doing so. We appreciate your patience and understanding and will communicate further information as soon as we are able. We do want you to know that we hear you and understand your concerns. We ask for your continued patience.”

Many fans have taken to the comments section to rebuke the organisers claims that the decision to cancel the fest was due to inclement weather. “Thank goodness they highlighted the lies in orange so we could spot them easily,” one person wrote, while another shared: “’Based solely on weather’ my ass, your stagehands quit and have admitted to doing so because you weren’t giving them proper breaks or food or showers. Please stop lying and give us our money back.”

Speaking to Virginia’s WSLS, stagehands Justin Sirry and Devon Taylor opened up about the horror that they were dealing with at Blue Ridge Rock fest.

”Of all of the hard work that we do, it was like we were devalued,” said Sirry while Taylor added: “Immediately [I was] just greeted with the smell of mold. It was dilapidated and run down.”

“The combination of us, the security, just the complete degradation of the event itself, they were realizing that they had a hot mess on their hands and it was not going to be able to continue,” claimed Taylor.

As reported by Loudwire, on September 7, “stagehands presented a list of demands that must be met or else they would go on strike. Those demands are said to have included additional water stations, showers, food and safer structures within the next 24 hours.”

The festival then issued a statement informing attendees that the rest of the day had been canceled and that a decision about the next day’s “programming” would be made by 5PM.

Virginia’s WDBJ7 also reported that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has beeb investigating multiple complaints of illness from the festival’s attendees.

“The VDH reports it has received complaints of gastrointestinal and diarrheal illness from people who went from September 5 to September 10. WDBJ7 previously reported the health department is investigating numerous sanitary violations from the festival,” reported the news outlet.

Elsewhere, viral sensation Oliver Anthony performed in a car park with Papa Roach and Shinedown at the festival after it was cancelled.

On the Saturday of the festival (September 9), which was washed out by rain, ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ singer Anthony joined Papa Roach and Shinedown in the festival’s car park to play an acoustic set including songs like ‘Last Resort’ and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man’.