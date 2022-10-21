Bluejuice reunite to share archival single ‘Movies’, announce new EP and ‘Company’ vinyl

Bluejuice have returned with a “new” single, an EP announcement and a vinyl release of their ‘Company’ album, marking their first official activity since their 2014 breakup.

Earlier today (October 21), the band took to social media – posting for the first time since last January, when they plugged a vinyl release of their ‘Head Of The Hawk’ album – to joke that “in 2015, Bluejuice hired 50 archivists and sent them to work in a bunker buried beneath the Norwegian permafrost”.

The post continued: “Their job was to ensure that Bluejuice’s legacy survived the inevitable heat death of the universe, as well as to maintain healthy streaming revenues for the band’s ancestors. This important mission has uncovered unreleased bluejuice demo recordings that the team describe as ‘pretty good actually’.”

Advertisement

Those six recordings have been compiled into an EP titled ‘Jelly’, which is set for release on November 25 via Dew Process. In anticipation of it, the band shared a single called ‘Movies’, which they say was recorded on frontman Jake Stone’s “trout farm” during their “drain-encircling period” in 2014.

Have a listen to it below, then see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Jelly’:

1. ‘Movies’

2. ‘Everybody Knows Ali’

3. ‘Under The Gun’

4. ‘Out Of The Light’

5. ‘Feel Good’

6. ‘Keep It To Yourself’

Meanwhile, the vinyl debut of ‘Company’ – Bluejuice’s third and final album, which sported the singles ‘Act Yr Age’, ‘On My Own’ and ‘The Recession’ – will come exactly 11 years after its initial release on November 11, 2011 (aka 11/11/11). It’ll mark the first time that ‘Company’ has been pressed on wax, with pre-orders expected to be made available in the coming days.

Advertisement

‘Act Yr Age’ was a particularly big hit for Bluejuice, going Platinum and polling at Number 20 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2011. It was their second biggest single, following 2009’s ‘Broken Leg’ (from ‘Head Of The Hawk’) – that one went double Platinum, came in Number Five on the Hottest 100 of 2009, and earned the band an ARIA nod for Breakthrough Artist.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if ‘Jelly’ looks to signal a proper comeback for Bluejuice, who initially broke up in 2014. A rep for Universal told NME that the band have “no touring plans at the moment”, and the group themselves did not respond when approached. Prior to their disbanding, the group released a swansong single titled ‘I’ll Go Crazy’, and embarked on a five-month farewell tour.