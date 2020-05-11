Blues on Broadbeach announces lineup for ‘Bandwidth’ livestream

Blues on Broadbeach festival have unveiled ‘Bandwidth’, a livestream event happening this Friday (May 15). Tommy Emmanuel, Don Bryant, Karise Eden, The Black Sorrows, Tami Neilson and more will perform on the stream.

In addition to these acts, ‘Bandwidth’ will feature archive performances from The Lachy Doley Group and Robert Cray.

Viewers can tune in to ‘Bandwidth’ from 7pm AEST on the festival’s Facebook page this Friday (May 15). An encore screening will air from 12pm AEST on Sunday (May 16).

“We’re bringing you your favourite musicians in a new format this year with Bandwidth presented by Blues on Broadbeach,” a representative for the festival wrote on social media.

“So grab your iso buddy, top up the bar fridge, set up your zoom viewing parties with friends and get set to party with some of your favourites from the 2020 Blues on Broadbeach lineup.”

Blues on Broadbeach had been scheduled to take place from May 14-17 this year. However, festival organisers cancelled the event in March amid growing coronavirus concerns.

“Whilst every person involved with this fantastic, free festival would have loved for it to go ahead, the safety of patrons, musicians, crew and wider community comes first,” a representative for the festival explained at the time.

Blues on Broadbeach will return in 2021, with the festival celebrating its 20th anniversary from May 20-23.