Blues On Broadbeach makes second 2020 lineup announcement

Blues On Broadbeach, Australia’s biggest free entry music festival, has gotten bigger with over 25 acts added to the lineup for its 2020 installment this May.

The Black Sorrows, the legendary Aussie blues outfit fronted by ARIA Hall Of Fame inductee Joe Camilleri, tops this second announcement.

Other big names added to the lineup include G. Love, Don Bryant & The Bo-Keys, Tami Neilson, Bootleg Rascal, Karen Lee Andrews and many more.

Advertisement

These acts join artists revealed in the first lineup announcement featuring Tommy Emmanuel, Kim Churchill, Karise Eden, Gaby Moreno, Bondi Cigars and more. In total, almost 50 artists have been announced so far.

Blues On Broadbeach is in its 19th year and will take place from Thursday May 14 to Sunday May 17. The free festival is set to take over the streets, parks and various venues of Broadbeach in Queensland’s Gold Coast, with 200,000 people expected to attend.

“We are excited to invite such varied, dynamic and talented acts from Australia and overseas to Blues On Broadbeach this year to experience the festival’s fun, energetic, and welcoming vibe,” festival director Mark Duckworth said in a press statement.

“Our festival has become an important part of Broadbeach’s cultural identity, with locals and visitors coming together each year to listen to an amazing mix of sound at this spectacular beachside location.”

You can view the full lineup and all other important details on the festival’s website here.