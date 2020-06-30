Bluesfest 2021 early bird tickets on sale today

Bluesfest organisers have announced that early bird tickets for its 2021 event are available from 9am AEST today (July 1) for one week only. The announcement comes one week ahead of the first artist announcement for next year’s edition, which is set to drop on July 8.

In March, the Byron Bay festival confirmed it would take place next year over the Easter long weekend, running between April 1-5, after cancelling its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe in music and we are coming back for Bluesfest 2021, not just for us, but because the industry needs to come back,” said festival director Peter Noble in a statement.

“Our industry, the music business has its back against the wall. COVID has shut us down. Since the middle of March, almost everyone in our industry has received no income … I strongly feel that we must make positive steps to move forward and show the thousands of people that depend on us that there is a future coming.

“Our industry and events will come back. We know there will be more challenges, however, we also know that we are a resilient industry that loves and wants to get back to the business of entertaining.”

Bluesfest’s 2020 lineup comprised Patty Smith and her Band, Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House and George Benson, among others.

Last month, organisers said they had locked in 60 artists for next year’s iteration, with roughly half of those being international acts.

Acknowledging the tentative nature of planning large events at this time, Noble said Bluesfest is working on different contingency plans for the different scenarios that may be permitted.

“If we find that the internationals can’t come, we will add more Aussies. If we find the internationals can come, we might add more internationals. What our team is dedicated to doing is everything it takes to present Bluesfest Easter 2021 in a manner where it will be our most legendary festival yet.”

At present, the government will allow Bluesfest to take place with a capacity of 7500 seated patrons. As restrictions are gradually lifted between now and April, it is presumed that capacity will increase.

Organisers have reiterated that all monies from ticket sales for its 2021 event will be securely held in a locked account should refunds become a necessity if the festival is unable to go ahead.

“When purchasing tickets you can feel proud that not only are you supporting Bluesfest, you are supporting the greater music industry get back up on its feet and that’s something to sing about,” said Noble.