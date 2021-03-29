Bluesfest 2021 says Greater Brisbane punters not allowed to attend festival’s first day amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bluesfest 2021 is still going ahead this week, despite concerns about a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Brisbane.

However, the festival has said that those who live in the areas impacted by the three-day Greater Brisbane lockdown are not welcome to attend the event’s first day (Thursday, April 1).

These areas include the cities of Brisbane and Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay Region and Redland City.

“We are not allowing ticket holders that are affected by the 3-day Queensland lockdown to attend the festival on the first day, Thursday April 1,” representatives for the event said in a press statement.

“We will keep ticket buyers from the affected area updated and advise them to check with the Queensland government to check regularly for updates on the current 3-day lockdown.”

The festival’s director, Peter Noble OAM, has been in talks with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard. Representatives for Bluesfest say they expect more updates in the coming days.

“To the people of Brisbane who might have bought tickets to come to Bluesfest, do not come!” Hazzard said in a press conference earlier today (March 29).

“Thursday is out of any question if you listened to what your government is saying. If the Government in Queensland extends the lockdown period, and we are not saying they will at this stage, but if they do, clearly people who have bought or are buying tickets from Brisbane are not welcome to attend the festival.”

“In essence people who have not been to Brisbane or been to the areas that have been highlighted by the Greater Brisbane area,” he continued, “yes you are welcome, but nobody else during this particular period, so just be very cautious on that front.”

This news comes the same day as it was revealed that two venues in Byron Bay, where Bluesfest is held, had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case visit over the weekend.

Earlier this year, the NSW government had given the festival the green light to go ahead after approving their 150-page COVID-safe plan.

This is just the latest hurdle the festival has had to overcome in recent days, with representatives saying last week that it would push on despite the major flooding that impacted NSW throughout the past weeks.

Bluesfest 2021 will sport an all-Australian lineup, with Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers, Hiatus Kaiyote and more set to play.

Earlier this year, acts like Pete Murray and Kate Ceberano were added to the bill as well.