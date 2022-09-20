Bluesfest 2023 acts Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, LP and more announce sideshows

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and LP are among the acts who’ve announced sideshows in addition to their slated performances at Bluesfest 2023.

Taking place in early April next year, the new batch of sideshows will commence with LP’s performances at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre and Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, scheduled for April 1 and April 2 respectively. Enmore Theatre will host Williams on April 3, when the singer will take to the stage on a double headline bill with Steve Earle & The Dukes.

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram will perform at The Gov on April 3, before performing at The Metro in Sydney on April 5. American blues musician Keb’ Mo’ will finalise the new round of sideshows, performing at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on April 10. Register for pre-sale tickets — which are available from next Tuesday (September 27) — here.

The sideshow announcement comes days after Bluesfest unveiled the running order for its 2023 iteration, which is set to take place at Tyagarah’s Byron Events Farm from April 6 to 10. Alongside the aforementioned acts, the blues-themed festival will also host the likes of Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt.

Meanwhile, on the homegrown front, Bluesfest will feature Gang Of Youths, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd and The Cat Empire, among others. Today’s announcement follows on from sideshows also being revealed for Bluesfest acts Isbell and The 400 Unit, Raitt and Staples. Five-day, VIP and camping tickets are on sale now.

Speaking of the upcoming edition in a press statement, festival director Peter Noble said: “For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era.”