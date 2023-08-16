Jack Johnson and Tom Jones among first acts announced for Bluesfest 2024

The first artists have been announced for Byron Bay festival Bluesfest‘s 2024 edition, with Jack Johnson (in an Australian-exclusive performance) and Welsh crooner Tom Jones among the line-up.

Bluesfest’s 35th anniversary edition will take place at its regular home of Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah. It will run across the Easter long weekend, from March 28 to April 1.

Among the other 20 acts revealed for Bluesfest’s 2024 edition are the likes of the Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, The Paper Kites, Newton Faulkner, L.A.B, The Dead South, Drive-by Truckers and Steve Poltz.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters will make their long-awaited return to Australia for Bluesfest 2024. Costello and co were supposed to perform at Bluesfest 2023 in April, but a case of COVID-19 within the band forced them to withdraw from the line-up at the 11th hour.

Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett will also perform at next year’s edition, joined by his backing band the Alter Egos (which includes Oils guitarist Martin Rotsey). Garrett will be playing songs from his solo catalogue as well as a handful of Oils favourites.

Australian guitar virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel will also be performing exclusively at Bluesfest in 2024, his only Australian show next year. 19-Twenty, Taj Farrant, Erja Lyytinen, Harry Manx, Here Comes the Mummies, Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong and Little Quirks are also among the first artists to be announced for Bluesfest.

“It’s Bluesfest Byron Bay’s 35th Birthday next Easter, and as usual, we’ll be rolling out multiple artist announcements over the coming months, and our first one is today,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.

“These incredible artists are just the beginning: there is much more to come! Bluesfest 2024 will continue to announce exceptional artists throughout the year and in the lead-up to the festival,” he continued.

Five-day and three-day tickets for Bluesfest 2024 on sale now, along with camping, add-ons, parking and VIP. They’re available via the Bluesfest website.

Bluesfest 2024’s dates are:

Tuesday 28 March – Monday 1 April – Tyagarah, Byron Events Farm

Bluesfest 2024’s first line-up announcement includes:

Jack Johnson (exclusive)

Tom Jones

The Teskey Brothers

Matt Corby

L.A.B

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Tommy Emmanuel (exclusive)

The Dead South

The Paper Kites

Drive-by Truckers

Newton Faulkner

Steve Poltz

19-Twenty

Taj Farrant

Erja Lyytinen

Harry Manx

Here Come The Mummies

Clayton Doley’s Bayou Billabong

Little Quirks

Hussy Hicks

Blues Arcadia

RocKwiz Live