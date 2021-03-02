Bluesfest add Pete Murray, Kate Ceberano & more to 2021 lineup

Bluesfest is just over a month away, and today a slew of acts, such as Pete Murray and Kate Ceberano, have been added to the lineup.

Alongside Murray and Ceberano, other acts added to the lineup include Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, Lambros, The Regime, Round Mountain Girls, Electrik Lemonade and Palm Valley.

These acts help round out this year’s all-Australian lineup, which will see Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers, Hiatus Kaiyote and more take to Byron Events Farm over the Easter Weekend.

Last month, festival director Peter Noble OAM revealed that the event’s 150-page COVID safety plan had been given approval by the NSW Government, meaning the festival can go ahead as planned as long as coronavirus cases in the state don’t grow.

Alongside today’s announcement, Noble said in a press statement, “We can’t wait to be presenting Bluesfest in 4 weeks.

“Pinch me, my dream is coming true to see festivals occurring again in Australia.”

As it stands at the time of writing, the event will operate at 50 per cent capacity compared to usual years, and punters will not be required to wear masks. However, in contrast to previous years, this year’s festival will be seated.

Bluesfest’s 2020 event was cancelled just three weeks out from its scheduled date. Some international acts who were on that lineup, including Patti Smith and George Benson, recently had their sideshows postponed to April 2022.