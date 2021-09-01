Bluesfest adds The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins and more to 2022 lineup

The Teskey Brothers, Missy Higgins and more have been added to the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2022 lineup, organisers of the blues and roots festival have announced.

The news comes just two weeks after organisers announced the 2021 event – which has yet to take place since 2019 due to the global pandemic – was off and would be rescheduled to the 2022 Easter long weekend.

Today (September 1), The Teskey Brothers and Missy Higgins were revealed as new additions to the bill, as well as L.A.B., Diesel, 19-Twenty and Fools.

In a press release, Bluesfest director Peter Noble OAM said of the new additions: “It’s been too long, and I can’t wait to see them here in Byron performing next Easter.”

Noble also added that the line-up isn’t finished yet, saying: “Hold on to your tickets Bluesfesters – I still have some amazing headliners to announce.

“It’s going to be a celebrations like no other when we all come together finally, for the greatest healing when live music comes back.”

Cancelled in March 2021, just a day out from its opening, Bluesfest 2021 was then planned for October, until Noble made a call to cancel the 2021 edition entirely.

Aussie artists set to appear at the festival next year include Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers and more.

A few acts booked for 2021 will not appear next year, however, including Ocean Alley, Tash Sultana and The Cat Empire.