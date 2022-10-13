Bluesfest announce sideshows for Doobie Brothers, Soul Rebels with GZA and Talib Kweli

Byron Bay Bluesfest has announced a new round of sideshows for its 2023 line-up acts The Doobie Brothers and The Soul Rebels.

The Soul Rebels — who will share the Bluesfest stage with Talib Kweli and Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA — will enlist both artists again for their sideshows, which will take place at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on April 5 and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre the following night. Robert Glasper will perform as a special guest at both shows.

Meanwhile, the Doobie Brothers will perform two sideshows at Sydney’s State Theatre on April 5 and April 6, both featuring their classic lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee. Tickets to both The Soul Rebels and The Doobie Brothers sideshows will go on sale on next Thursday (October 20) here.

The announcement coincides with a handful of new artists who’ve been added to Bluesfest’s sideshow roster. Allison Russell will now take to the stage at the previously-announced sideshows for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, while Vintage Trouble will join Marcus King for his shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Earlier this month, The Doobie Brothers and Counting Crows were announced as part of Bluesfest’s expanded line-up, alongside fellow new additions Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and more. The new acts joined the likes of Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, Big Freedia and Gang of Youths — all of whom will perform at Bluesfest when it hits Tyagarah’s Byron Events Farm from April 6-10 next year.

In September, Bluesfest announced sideshows for several of its line-up acts, including Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, LP, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Keb’ Mo’.