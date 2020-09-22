Bluesfest announces Kate Miller-Heidke and The Living End for 2021

Kate Miller-Heidke, The Church and The Living End are among the handful of acts included in the latest lineup for Bluesfest‘s 2021 instalment.

Other acts included as part of the latest announcement include rock band the Angels, Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks and Blue King Brown, among others. They join previously announced acts Bon Iver, Patti Smith, Tash Sultana, Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers and more.

“Look at this line up – all that talent. When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.

Bluesfest organisers were forced to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in public gathering and international travel restrictions. Since then, the 2020 headliners, Bon Iver and Patti Smith, have been confirmed for next year in addition to other overseas acts.

“If we find that the internationals can’t come, we will add more Aussies,” Noble said. “If we find the internationals can come, we might add more internationals.

“What our team is dedicated to doing is everything it takes to present Bluesfest Easter 2021 in a manner where it will be our most legendary festival yet.”

Bluesfest 2021 will take place at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm in Byron Bay between April 1-5.

