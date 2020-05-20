Bluesfest announces rescheduled tours for Patti Smith, George Benson and more

Bluesfest Touring has announced the rescheduled tour dates for 14 acts that were set to play Bluesfest Byron Bay earlier this year.

These acts are Patti Smith and Her Band, George Bensen, The Gipsy Kings, Tori Kelly, Amadou & Mariam, Buffy Saint-Marie, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Larkin Poe, LP, The Marcus King Band, Morcheeba, The Wailers, Walter Trout and The War & Treaty.

All tours have been rescheduled for various dates throughout March and April of next year.

In addition, Bluesfest has revealed that Eagles of Death Metal and Allen Stone will also be touring across the rescheduled dates next year, though final details of those appearances are yet to be revealed.

This mass rescheduling comes after the director of Byron Bay Bluesfest, Peter Noble OAM, announced that the festival will be returning in 2021 after the 2020 edition was cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings.

“I am a veteran; having been in this incredible industry since the ’60s I have never experienced such a dire situation,” Noble said in a press statement in March.

“As a premier event, we need to present another Bluesfest not only for ourselves but also for the entire entertainment industry to see that there will be a brighter day, and that as an industry we will come back from this.”

Noble also confirmed that 30 acts from the intended 2020 lineup have signed on to play 2021 instead, which means there’s a chance that these rescheduled tours could include a set at Bluesfest as well.

For full list of reschedules dates, head to the Bluesfest website.