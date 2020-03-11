Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers have confirmed the festival will go ahead as planned from April 9-13, with extra safety measures implemented in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement yesterday (March 10), Bluesfest announced they will implement additional hand sanitation facilities at toilets and throughout the entire festival site. They also noted that all purchased tickets are fully insured in the event of a cancellation due to COVID-19.

“Both NSW Health and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the federal body, both report that attending public events such as Bluesfest are low risk,” they wrote.

See their full statement below.

According to the report from NSW Health cited in the Bluesfest statement, the risk of COVID-19 spreading throughout the community is currently marked as low, though this is subject to change as the situation develops.

In a press release from the Australian Associated Press today (March 11), LPA (Live Performance Australia) Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson said, “The health and well-being of patrons and performers at live performance events remains the top priority for producers, promoters, venue operators and event organisers.

“At this stage, the advice of the Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Officer is that there is no material risk associated with attending a public gathering. Obviously, people who have been in COVID-19 affected countries, or have had contact with a confirmed case or are unwell should stay away from public gatherings, but otherwise it should be safe to attend.”

Bluesfest’s extensive 2020 lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith and Her Band and many more.

This Bluesfest announcement stands out from the growing list of artists and festivals that have cancelled or postponed shows in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier today, Hobart’s Dark Mofo pulled the plug on its June festival. Yesterday, pop singer Miley Cyrus cancelled her performance in Melbourne this Friday (March 13) as part of an Australian bushfire benefit concert, and UK rapper Aitch also postponed his Australia tour.

Besides Bluesfest, Download Festival also confirmed it would proceed as planned in Sydney and Melbourne later this month.