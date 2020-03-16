Bluesfest 2020 will not go ahead amidst coronavirus pandemic

Bluesfest is the latest festival to announce it will not go ahead after a government ban on non-essential public gatherings of more than 500 people.

The festival, originally scheduled over the April Easter weekend, announced it was bowing out on Facebook this morning.

“It is obvious we will not be on this Easter,” Bluesfest Group of Companies executive chairman Peter Noble wrote.

Despite stressing that all headliners – including Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House and Patti Smith – were still willing to play the festival, the team ultimately had to comply with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s advice to not go ahead.

“We are now working through how to move forward and to give you details. I thank you for allowing us enough time to get everything in place for the best possible outcome for everyone.”

Read the statement below.

Over the weekend, Morrison declared a ban of “non-essential” mass gatherings would begin from today (Monday March 16), in a bid to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

This morning, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard reinforced this by placing an immediate ban on public events consisting of more than 500 people.

This is the first time in over 30 years that Bluesfest will not go ahead. The festival is yet to comment on logistics for ticketholders, including refunds.

Download Festival, Vivid Sydney and Dark Mofo are amongst other festivals who have taken a hit recently and made statements announcing their cancellation or postponement.