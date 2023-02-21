Bluesfest director Peter Noble shares statement on Sticky Fingers booking controversy

Byron Bay Bluesfest director Peter Noble has issued a statement in response to the backlash the festival has received for booking Sticky Fingers to perform at this year’s edition.

The controversial rock band were added to the Bluesfest 2023 line-up last Tuesday (February 14), drawing criticism from commenters online as well as prominent figures in the Australian music industry. The controversy stems from past allegations of racism and violence against frontman Dylan Frost, including 2016 allegations that Frost threatened Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum in a Sydney pub, and made racist comments during a performance by the band Dispossessed (which Frost denied).

Later in 2016, Frost apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour and said he would be entering rehab and therapy. Some 18 months later, he was accused of verbally harassing and threatening to fight a transgender woman in another Sydney pub (allegations that the band denied). Frost entered rehab again in 2021 following an altercation between himself and bandmate Paddy Cornwall.

Among the artists to speak out against Sticky Fingers’ billing at Bluesfest were Camp Cope drummer Sarah Thompson and Jaguar Jonze. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard also removed themselves from the festival’s line-up yesterday (February 20), saying in a statement that they “stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence” and were “surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values”.

In a lengthy note shared today (February 21), Noble asserted that neither he nor Bluesfest endorse Frost’s “ancient troubled behaviour”, while affirming that Sticky Fingers will play the festival.

“Over the years,” he wrote, “Bluesfest has been the promoter of music festivals which allowed diverse artists to exercise their freedom of artistic expression and have afforded the Australian public access to their works.

“In the course of doing so, Bluesfest has been proud to give prominence to indigenous artists and to promote diversity in the music industry.

“Recently, a band decided to cancel a forthcoming appearance at Bluesfest because Sticky Fingers, particularly its lead singer (who are booked to play at Bluesfest), was involved in an incident with another artist offstage a long time ago.”

Noble shared a comment on the controversy, which he said “well reflects my feelings”, that cites Frost’s Māori heritage and struggles with mental illness. The comment, as reproduced by Noble, reads: “That whole situation happened 7 years ago and the lead singer of Sticky Fingers has been extremely apologetic and open about his bipolar schizophrenia and substance abuse during that time and is also Māori. They’ve done the work to try and make amends and took a long hiatus to fix things.” (The hiatus refers to the hiatus Sticky Fingers went on from December 2016 and March 2018.)

Continuing his own statement, Noble said, “I believe an attempt to victimise this man and his band in the circumstances is cruel and unforgiving.” He added: “This cruelty and lack of compassion are foreign to my values, as is the attempt to suppress the band’s artistic expression. I was and remain proud to give the band a chance at rehabilitation.”

Noble then expressed Bluesfest’s hopes that “the public will understand, respect, and hopefully, on reflection, agree with the position my company and I have taken”, because, as he wrote, “forgiveness is critical to helping people with mental health challenges continue functioning in society”.

Noble said in closing: “It has been suggested that because of the listing of Sticky Fingers, Bluesfest and I endorsed the lead singer’s ancient troubled behaviour. That suggestion is deplorable, untrue, and actionable as being defamatory.”

In the immediate aftermath of last week’s controversy, Bluesfest defended Sticky Fingers’ billing, suggesting in a comment on social media that critics should “forgive [Frost] and let him get on with his life”.

Noble, who described Sticky Fingers as “the bad boys of Australian music” in a statement announcing their addition to the line-up, subsequently gave an interview to The Sydney Morning Herald, where he argued again that Frost “deserves an opportunity” to perform at his event.

“Stop living in the past,” he told the paper, “live in the now and let [Frost] be who he is, which is a great artist. Lots of great artists over the years have had issues. Van Gogh had issues, but was he a great artist? That’s what we remember him for. Just let this man be the artist that he is. He’s trying his hardest.”